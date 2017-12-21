Cost of New Year table in Armenia goes up by 12 percent

Cost of New Year table in Armenia goes up by 12 percent

Cost of New Year table in Armenia went up by 12 percent, founder of the Informed and Protected Consumer NGO Babken Pipoyan told reporters.

The inflation on the consumer market was accelerated up to 20 percent on the eve of the New Year holidays. Meat products went up by 20 percent, alcoholic beverages - by 12-13 percent, noted expert.

Individual agricultural entities, not greenhouses, are forming the prices on the agricultural market, said Pipoyan, adding that inflation is expected to rise in this regard.

