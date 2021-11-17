Council of Europe concerned over tensions on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The Council of Europe expressed concern over the recent incidents on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“I am concerned about reports of ongoing incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan that have already cost human lives. News of a ceasefire is welcome and I call on both sides to maintain it,” Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

“We stand ready to facilitate dialogue between these two member states, with a view to building confidence and promoting reconciliation,” Burić added.

Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 others were wounded as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16 on the state border with Azerbaijan.

News.Az