Council of Europe expects problems with Azerbaijan to be resolved by end of this month

There are high expectations that problems with Azerbaijan will be resolved by end of this month

Head of the Council of Europe Office in Baku, told APA that these problems come from the fact that one particular decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) remains unimplemented.



“It's a legal question but now it has a political nature. However, the cooperation between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan is very intensive at everyday level. We are continuing our work. So these political tensions don’t affect our every day work,” he said.



He went on to say that this month there will be a lot of events in the European political scene which will have a great impact on Azerbaijan and Eastern Partnership countries.



“It’s very difficult to foresee what concrete steps will be taken. But it’s clear that every one is interested to overcome these difficulties as soon as possible,” stressed Hernyes.

News.Az



