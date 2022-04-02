Council of Europe Sec-Gen to launch new Action Plan for Azerbaijan 2022-2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejсinoviс Buriс will launch the new Council of Europe Action Plan for Azerbaijan 2022-2025 in Baku on April 5, News.Az reports citing the organization.

The launching event will also feature high-level representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and of the Council of Europe’s Office in Baku who will present the Action Plan, beneficiary organizations and members of the international community.

The Action Plan for Azerbaijan 2022-2025 was adopted by the Committee of Ministers on 16 February 2022. It is a strategic programming instrument that aims to bring Azerbaijan’s legislation, institutions and practice further in line with Council of Europe standards in the areas of human rights, the rule of law and democracy.

The Action Plan is intended to support the country’s efforts to honor its obligations as a Council of Europe member State; it serves to bring the legislation into line with European and international standards, enhance institutional capacities, introduce best practices and, ultimately, to improve living standards for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

The Action Plan takes into account earlier decisions and recommendations of the Council of Europe’s statutory organs and monitoring bodies, as well as the national reform agenda. The overall budget for this Action Plan is €9.6 million.

