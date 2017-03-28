Council of State of Italy gave permission for construction of TAP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of State of Italy gave permission for the construction of the Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP).

The official objection of the South Italian region of Apulia, where protests against the project took place in recent weeks, has been rejected, APA-Economics reports quoting RIA Novosti.



The decision of the State Council gives the green light to the construction of the TAP, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Italy.



TAP of 878 kilometers in length runs through Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea and Italy. The estimated capacity of the TAP is 10 billion cubic meters per year with the possibility of increasing to 20 billion cubic meters.

News.Az

News.Az