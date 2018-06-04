Council of State Support to NGOs passes decision on results of second grant competition in 2018

The Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan convened for a regular meeting today.

Council's deputy chairman Vusal Guliyev announced the consideration of the results of the session of the Council's Appellate Commission, the results of the second grant competition in 2018 and the activity of the council in the first quarter of 2018 proposed to the agenda. The agenda was approved unanimously.

Vusal Guliyev noted that the topics of the Council's grant competition were as always developed in line with the priorities of the state policy defined by Mr.President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the issues of public relevance. Guided by the President's thoughts related to the return to our historical sites as Irevan khanate, Zangazur and Goycha as our political and strategic goals, the deputy chairman noted that five of the nine topics of the second grant competition in 2018 are related to this direction.

Appelate Commission chairman Sahib Mammadov noted that the next session of the Appellate Commission was held on April 5 of this year and informed the Council members about the results.

Council Secretariat's executive director Gurbanov provided an extensive information about the second grant competition of 2018. The executive director noted that 223 NGOs applied to the Council for participation in the second grant competition between March 7 and March 30 of 2018. The applications of 220 organizations with the valid documentation were accepted. Of them, 207 presented their projects. The projects submitted by 15 organizations did not pass registration as incompliant with the terms of the competition. 192 projects were presented for expertise. The executive director noted that the process of the competition was organized in line with the instructions and decisions of the Council.

Farasat Gurbanov also provided an extensive information about the activity of the council in 2018.

Council members Shahin Ismayilov, Nargiz Khalaf, Emin Hasanli, Alimammad Nuriyev, Sahib Mammadov, Rufiz Gonagov and Anar Khalilov provided their comments and proposals related to the issues on the agenda.

In conclusion, the Council members decided on financing 82 projects based on the judgments of experts and the Budget Commission and on the results of the meeting of the Appellate Commission.

The results of the competition are available at www.cssn.gov.az, www.qhtxeber.az and www.e-qht.az.

