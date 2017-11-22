Counter-terrorism operation conducted in Tbilisi, shooting and explosions heard

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sounds of shooting and explosions can be heard on the outskirts of Tbilisi, where a counter-terrorist special operation has been going on for several hours, the police are trying to enter the building where the suspects hid.

According to RIA Novosti, the Georgian state security service reported on Wednesday night that a counter-terrorist operation was being conducted on the outskirts of the capital, during which blocked suspects opened fire on special forces.



The Rustavi-2 television channel previously said that the purpose of the special operation is the detention of two foreigners suspected of contacting terrorist organizations.



"Presumably, at these moments there is an operation to enter the building where the suspects are located.Sounds of a violent explosion were heard several times, and the sounds of shots are heard," the local agency Interpressnews reports.



According to the Georgian First Channel, "all residents of the buildings where the special operation is being held were evacuated": the patrol police officers asked residents to leave their homes for security reasons.



The building in which the suspects are located is surrounded, several police brigades control the perimeter.

News.Az

