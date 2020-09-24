Courses in Nakhchivan garrison troops completed (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A graduation ceremony was held on the occasion of the completion of regular courses organized in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The servicemen who successfully completed the courses were appointed to various positions.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the ceremony. Colonel Mehman Gulmammadov noted that during the courses, each cadet received new knowledge in the field of modern military science and improved his practical skills.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Kamil Guliyev assured of successful application of the new tactical knowledge gained at the courses in accomplishing combat missions.

The Chief of the Nakhchivan garrison, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev, congratulating the military personnel, stressed that due to the successful continuation of the army development policy laid down by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, we have formed a professional army capable of liberating the occupied territories. The training of professional military personnel in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison, ensuring the reliable defense of the Autonomous Republic, is the result of the work done in the field of army development, as well as the result of the state care and the people-army unity. If we pay attention to the implementation of the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Live-Fire Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises held in Nakhchivan, we will see that the professional fulfillment of tasks by military personnel is the result of the goals achieved during the courses.

After the speeches, the graduates were awarded certificates and gifts.

Graduation emblems were attached to the symbolic stumps, orders for the appointment of graduates to new positions were read to the participants of the ceremony, and a solemn marching took place in front of the podium.

News.Az