COVID-19: Azerbaijan to cancel SMS-permissions for leaving homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will cancel the SMS permissions for citizens to leave their homes on January 18, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

The system of SMS permissions was introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the country.

According to the Cabinet of Minister, the system of SMS permissions will be cancelled in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shirvan and in the territory of Absheron districts, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (excluding villages and towns) on January 18.

News.Az