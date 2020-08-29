COVID-19: Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron district to remain in strict quarantine zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the dynamics of the coronavirus infection and the existing sanitary-epidemiological situation, Azerbaijan's cities of Jalilabad, Ganja, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Salyan districts have been excluded from the zone of strict quarantine regime from August 31, 2020.

In the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, as well as Absheron district with high number of infection cases, some restrictions will remain.

As earlier reported, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the decision to extend the quarantine until 00:00 on September 30, 2020.

News.Az