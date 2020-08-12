COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 216,000 in past day - WHO

More than 216,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 11, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 19.93 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on August 11, as many as 19,936,210 novel coronavirus cases and 732,499 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 216,033 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,268.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 10,697,832. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 106,903 and the number of deaths - by 2,277 and reached 390,850.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,606,373 and the number of fatalities is 217,278. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,315 and the number of deaths - by 267.

Southeast Asia has 2,691,452 cases and 54,633 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 58,679 and the number of deaths - by 956.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,999,815), Brazil (3,035,422), India (2,268,675), Russia (897,599), South Africa (562,598), Mexico (480,278), Peru (478,024), Colombia (387,481), Chile (375,044), and Iran (328,844).

News.Az