COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 657,000 in past day: WHO

More than 657,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 147.53 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

On April 27, as many as 147,539,302 novel coronavirus cases and 3,116,444 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 657,510 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,152.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 51% of the COVID-19 daily tally (337,235 cases). Next are North and South America (132,244) and Europe (118,068).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,742,914), India (17,636,307), Brazil (14,340,787), France (5,417,903), Russia (4,779,425), Turkey (4,667,281), the United Kingdom (4,406,950), Italy (3,971,114), Spain (3,488,469), Germany (3,310,301), Argentina (2,860,884), and Colombia (2,774,464).

