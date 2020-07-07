COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories climb to 136

+ ↺ − 16 px

One new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, bringing the total number of cases to 136, according to Armenian media.

Some 82 people are currently quarantined in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 2,350 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az