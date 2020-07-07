Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories climb to 136

  • Noncategory
  • Share
COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories climb to 136

One new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, bringing the total number of cases to 136, according to Armenian media.

Some 82 people are currently quarantined in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 2,350 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      