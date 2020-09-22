Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories grow

  • Noncategory
  • Share
COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories grow

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

Thus, the overall confirmed cases in Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 379, according to Armenian media.

At present, some 92 virus-infected people are quarantined. The number of active cases in Nagorno-Karabakh stands at 52.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      