COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories grow
- 22 Sep 2020 11:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152333
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/covid-19-cases-in-occupied-azerbaijani-territories-grow Copied
Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.
Thus, the overall confirmed cases in Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 379, according to Armenian media.
At present, some 92 virus-infected people are quarantined. The number of active cases in Nagorno-Karabakh stands at 52.