COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories grow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

Thus, the overall confirmed cases in Nagorno-Karabakh have reached 379, according to Armenian media.

At present, some 92 virus-infected people are quarantined. The number of active cases in Nagorno-Karabakh stands at 52.

News.Az