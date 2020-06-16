Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories reach 79

  • Noncategory
  • Share
COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories reach 79

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia is on the rise.

The number of infections has reached 79.  A total of 99 people are under quarantine in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 8,147,000 globally, resulting in more than 4,255,000 recoveries and over 439,000 deaths.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      