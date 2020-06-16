COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories reach 79

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia is on the rise.

The number of infections has reached 79. A total of 99 people are under quarantine in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 8,147,000 globally, resulting in more than 4,255,000 recoveries and over 439,000 deaths.

News.Az