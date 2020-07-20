COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 171
Three new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Armenian media.
Thus, the number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 171.
Some 56 people are currently quarantined. No coronavirus death has been reportedly recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh.