Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 171

  • Noncategory
  • Share
COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani territories rise to 171

Three new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to Armenian media.

Thus, the number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 171.

Some 56 people are currently quarantined. No coronavirus death has been reportedly recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      