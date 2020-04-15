COVID-19 cases in Russia surpass 24,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus case count has grown by 3,388 over the past day to 24,490 in 84 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

The Altai Republic is the only Russian region, which has not been affected by the deadly virus. A total of 1,986 people have recovered from the disease and 198 people have died.

"The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 24,490 (+16.1%) in 84 regions in Russia. Some 292 people have been discharged after recovering over the past day and 1,986 over the entire period. Over the past 24 hours, 28 coronavirus patients have died. The total death toll in Russia has reached 198," the crisis center reported.

News.Az

