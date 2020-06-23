COVID-19 cases in South Africa surpass 100,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa breached the 100,000 mark Monday after 4,288 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections to 101,590, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Regrettably, we report a further 61 COVID-19 related deaths -- one from Limpopo, three from KwaZulu Natal, 18 from Eastern Cape and 39 from Western Cape provinces,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

He said the total number of deaths was now 1,991 and the mortality rate is 2%, having declined from 2.2%.

Mkhize said the number of people who had recovered from the deadly virus is now 53,444, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.6%.

The minister said nearly 1.4 million people have been tested for the virus since it was first detected in the country three months back, with 25,116 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

