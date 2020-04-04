COVID-19 cases surpass 1.1 M globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1.1 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Anadolu Agency reported.

Some 58,929 people died after contracting the virus, while 226,669 recovered after treatment.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and territories.

The U.S. is leading with the most confirmed infections at 277,965.

However, Italy has the most virus-related fatalities with 14,681, followed by Spain with 11,198 deaths.

