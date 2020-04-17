COVID-19 cases surpass 2.1 million globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 102 thousand and 816, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 136,000.

Some 525,438 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (644,806 confirmed cases). 28,572 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 182,816 cases so far. Over 2,000 new cases were reported in one day. The total number of deaths in Spain is 19,130.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 165,155 cases. 21,645 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 147,863 cases and 17,167 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 135,383 cases and 3,850 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 98,476 confirmed cases and 12,868 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,341 cases. 46 new cases were reported. The death toll here is 3,342.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 77,995. The number of deaths is 4,869.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 5,365. 33 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 4,103 cases and 7 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 183 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 2,505. Iraq confirmed 1,415 cases and 79 deaths, Kuwait – 1,524 cases and 3 deaths.

News.Az

News.Az