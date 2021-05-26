COVID-19 deaths surpass 450,000 in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil reported 2,173 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 452,031, the country's Ministry of Health said, Xinhua reports.

A total of 73,453 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,194,209, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has about 215 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Brazil has vaccinated 63.4 million people, with 20.9 million having received two jabs.

News.Az