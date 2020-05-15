COVID-19 economic impact could reach $8.8 globally: ADB

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global economy could suffer between 5.8 trillion U.S. dollars and 8.8 trillion U.S. dollars in losses -- equivalent to 6.4 percent to 9.7 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) -- as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, said a new report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The report, Updated Assessment of the Potential Economic Impact of COVID-19, found that economic losses in Asia and the Pacific could range from 1.7 trillion U.S. dollars under a short containment scenario of 3 months to 2.5 trillion U.S. dollars under a long containment scenario of 6 months, with the region accounting for about 30 percent of the overall decline in global output.

The new analysis updates findings presented in the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 published in April, which estimated COVID-19's global cost to range from 2.0 trillion U.S. dollars to 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars.

Governments around the world have been quick in responding to the impacts of the pandemic, implementing measures such as fiscal and monetary easing, increased health spending, and direct support to cover losses in incomes and revenues.

Sustained efforts from governments focused on these measures could soften COVID-19's economic impact by as much as 30 percent to 40 percent, the report said, adding this could reduce global economic losses due to the pandemic to between 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars and 5.4 trillion U.S. dollars.

The analysis, which uses a Global Trade Analysis Project-computable general equilibrium model, covers 96 outbreak-affected economies with over 4 million COVID-19 cases.

The report projected global employment to decline between 158 million and 242 million jobs, with Asia and the Pacific comprising 70 percent of total employment losses.

