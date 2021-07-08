COVID-19 kills 136 more Iranians over past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 136 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 85,397, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

23,391 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,706 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,981,019 patients out of a total of 3,327,526 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,420 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

News.Az