COVID-19 kills 538 more Iranians in a day

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 112,430 with 538 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

26,854 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,713 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,453,651 patients out of a total of 5,210,978 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,534 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 20,558,038 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 10,892,656 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.

