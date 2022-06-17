COVID-19 pandemic ‘nearing end’, WHO chief tells Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global coronavirus cases have declined dramatically, and the pandemic is nearing its end, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO chief made the remarks at a panel session on “Global Health Governance”, held as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum on Friday, News.Az reports.

According to him, the share of positive test results has decreased in many countries. “However, this remains a problem in low-income countries,” Ghebreyesus noted.

The WHO chief underscored the need for joint actions in order for the pandemic to come to an end.

News.Az