COVID-19 recoveries in Azerbaijan near 34,000

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 143 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister announced on Tuesday.

Some 130 infected people have recovered and two patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 36,578, with 33,977 recoveries and 536 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 2,065.

Over the past day, 6,597 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 928,666.

News.Az