COVID-19 recoveries in Azerbaijan surpass 32,000

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 124 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Some 167 virus infected people have recovered and two others have died in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 34,343, with 32,042 recoveries and 508 deaths. Currently, 1,793 people are under treatment in specialized hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,153 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 836,908.

