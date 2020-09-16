COVID-19 recoveries in Azerbaijan surpass 36,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 141 new coronavirus cases, 151 patients have recovered and three patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 38,658, with 36,149 recoveries and 569 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,940.

In the past 24 hours, 7,656 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,027,689.

News.Az