COVID-19 relief bill totaling $2.2 trillion signed into law by Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2 trillion relief package aimed at assuaging the economic and fiscal chaos wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered businesses across the country, sent millions of families home with truncated paychecks and plunged Wall Street into a panic, Sputnik reports.

The bill provides $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus, including cash payments of up to $1,200 for millions of families who make less than $75,000 per year as well as huge payments to state and territorial governments to buttress their responses to the pandemic, financial relief for flagging industries such as airlines and cruise lines, and funds for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country’s primary agency for handling responses to infectious diseases.

​This bill follows previous measures taken by Congress to provide unemployment insurance and food assistance for millions of American workers, as well as extensive moves by the US Federal Reserve, the country's central bank, to restore confidence in the financial system.

News.Az

News.Az