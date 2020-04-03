COVID-19: Russia delivers 50 test systems sets to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has delivered another 50 sets of test systems to Azerbaijan for conducting 5,000 researches on the coronavirus, said the Russian embassy announced Friday.

The delivery was conducted as a continuation of close cooperation in the field of healthcare between Azerbaijan and Russia, with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Since the beginning of March 2020, the Russian side has transferred 120 sets of test systems for 12,000 studies for laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

