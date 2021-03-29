COVID-19 vaccinated person can remain a virus carrier, professor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A person can remain a COVID-19 carrier, which no longer poses a threat to him, but is dangerous to others, even after the vaccination, Director of the Azerbaijani Research Institute of Medical Prevention, Professor Adil Abdullayev told Trend.

According to Abdullayev, everyone should definitely wear masks, regardless of whether one was vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus.

He said that if everyone uses masks, there will be no need to tighten the quarantine.

"Today, it’s only required to follow the rules, wear masks and wash hands regularly. At the same time, people should change masks frequently," added the director.

News.Az