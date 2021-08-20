Yandex metrika counter

COVID-19 vaccination not required from Baku metro passengers - Interior Ministry

  • Noncategory
  • Share
COVID-19 vaccination not required from Baku metro passengers - Interior Ministry

No requirements on COVID-19 vaccination are imposed for Baku metro passengers, Elshad Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday. 

According to Hajiyev, if a citizen wants to move freely, then he must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This will preserve his health and warn against the law violation," added the spokesperson.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      