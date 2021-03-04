COVID-19 vaccination of workers of educational sphere in Baku begins

Workers of the educational sphere in Baku are undergoing vaccination against the COVID-19 infection.

Approximately 20,000 teachers and technical workers in the education sector over the age of 50 are being vaccinated.

The vaccination centers have been set up in five schools in Baku.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan began on January 18, 2021. First of all, health workers are being vaccinated, then persons from risky categories and persons over the age of 50.

