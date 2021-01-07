COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Azerbaijan expected by late January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of January 2022, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, the vaccination process has already begun in some countries, and Azerbaijan is among them.

"All negotiations on the supply of vaccine against COVID-19 have been completed, and 4 million doses of vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan by late January 2021,” he said. “The vaccination will begin no later than February. First of all, as in the rest of the world, people at risk will be vaccinated, vaccination will be free.”

“Work is underway to properly train medical personnel. I believe that vaccination in Azerbaijan will be carried out with high quality in a short time, and soon the problem of coronavirus will be dealt with," added the chairman.

News.Az