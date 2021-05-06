COVID-19 vaccines used in Azerbaijan are safe, effective: Health Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

All COVID-19 vaccines presently used in Azerbaijan are safe and effective, First Deputy Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said.

Musayev made the remarks during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

According to him, 600,000 people in Azerbaijan have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

"The infection rate among the citizens who were injected with both doses of the vaccine is very low, and those infected with the coronavirus were protected from the acute form of the disease," Musayev added.

