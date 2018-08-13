Creation of transport and logistics center in the Caspian Sea initiated

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov proposed to create a transport and logistics center in the Caspian Sea.

"This will enhance the effectiveness of partnership in the sphere of transportation," he said at the fifth summit of the Caspian states in Aktau.

The head of state also expressed the idea to locate the executive apparatus of the center on a rotational basis in coastal cities in each of the countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan.

In addition, Berdimuhamedov suggested developing an agreement on scientific research in the Caspian Sea, and called environment a priority issue for cooperation.

He recalled that it is important to pay attention to the prevention and elimination of emergency situations in the Caspian.

"The development of the five-sided Agreement in the field of search and rescue in the Caspian Sea is of particular relevance," he stressed.

