Credit ratings of Turkey and Azerbaijan equalized

+ ↺ − 16 px

So, Turkey’s rating was downgraded from investment-grade to speculative-grade.

Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Portugal also have same ratings.

Moody’s and S&P also downgraded Turkey’s rating to the same level.

Economic growth fell sharply in 2H16 and is expected to recover to a pace that is well below the country's performance in recent years. A rebound is anticipated after the 1.8% yoy contraction in 3Q16, but this will be held back by weak domestic demand stemming from security and political conditions and, over the near term, currency depreciation.

News.Az

News.Az