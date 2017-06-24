Credit Suisse: Fed will raise rates 3 times in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

If the bank's forecasts come true, this implies a much stronger strengthening of US-dollar.

Weakness of the US economy in the first half of the year, which led to a decrease in the rate of inflation and low wage growth, should be corrected in the second half of 2017. Report informs referring to Forexpf.Ru, it confirmed by the chief investment analyst of Credit Suisse in the Asia-Pacific region, John Woods.

Bank experts agree with the position of the head of the Fed, Janet Yellen, and predict another increase in interest rates this year following the December meeting of the Committee for Open Market Operations (FOMC).

Next year, from the Federal Reserve Bank, Credit Suisse waits additional 3 interest rate hikes. At the same time, it is predicted that yields will grow not only in the US, but also in Germany and the UK.

At the moment, market for futures on the federal funds rate with a probability of 48% expects another increase by the year end. Another 3 increases in 2018 that assumed by the bank have not yet been set in market prices. If the expectations of Credit Suisse are destined to come true, this implies a much stronger strengthening of US-dollar.

News.Az

