Crew of Azerbaijan Air Force in Turkey to take part in joint exercises
- 02 Sep 2021 09:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164693
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/crew-of-azerbaijan-air-force-in-turkey-to-take-part-in-joint-exercises Copied
The crew of the Azerbaijan Air Force, that will take part in the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Exercises, has arrived in Turkey's Konya, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The activities on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are currently underway to get prepared for the exercises
It should be noted that the joint exercises are planned to last until September 17.