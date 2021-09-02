Crew of Azerbaijan Air Force in Turkey to take part in joint exercises

The crew of the Azerbaijan Air Force, that will take part in the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Exercises, has arrived in Turkey's Konya, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The activities on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are currently underway to get prepared for the exercises

It should be noted that the joint exercises are planned to last until September 17.

News.Az