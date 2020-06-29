Crew of Azerbaijani Navy’s Patrol Boat conducts live-fire training (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020, a live-fire training was conducted to test the weapons and technical means of the modernized Patrol Boat of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces.

The crew that was put on the alert has prepared the ship for battle and a sea campaign within the shortest possible time, the Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

During access to the sea, the updated mechanism of the ship was tested, and artillery firing and bombing were also carried out. The military personnel who successfully completed all the tasks destroyed the targets with precision fire.

News.Az