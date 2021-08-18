Crews of armored vehicles improve their combat skills: Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the crews of the armored personnel carriers (APC) of the Azerbaijani Army are improving their combat skills, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

During the exercises held at the combined-arms training grounds, military personnel of the units are successfully fulfilling various combat tasks in cooperation with the crews of APC.

The purpose of the exercises is to improve the combat readiness of military personnel, to increase the level of professionalism of operating combat vehicles in difficult terrain and their use in real combat conditions.

News.Az