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A fresh wave of overnight Ukrainian drone strikes has severely disrupted Russian supply lines, forcing the closure of key bridges linking mainland Ukraine to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the occupied Kherson region, an overnight attack targeted the critical Chonhar Bridge, forcing authorities to completely halt all traffic through the Dzhankoi road checkpoint. Concurrently, a second drone strike targeted the bridge connecting Henichesk with the Arabat Spit, forcing an immediate suspension of traffic there as well, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The Chonhar Bridge, a vital logistical artery for Russian military movements, has faced repeated targeting this month, with notable strikes occurring on June 7 and June 9. While Russian forces previously attempted to bypass the damage using a pontoon crossing, the latest strikes have completely paralyzed the route. Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the cumulative impact of these drone attacks has left the Chonhar structure effectively destroyed.

Fearing imminent follow-up strikes, occupation officials have held off on conducting full damage assessments until emergency services declare the area safe. Travelers and military transports are being redirected to alternative, heavily congested routes through Armiansk and Perekop. The escalating campaign against these bottleneck crossings has begun to throttle Moscow's regional logistics, contributing to a growing fuel and supply crisis across occupied Crimea.

News.Az