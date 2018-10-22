Crimes committed in Khojaly are genocide against Azerbaijani people - Russian lawmaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We all have to make joint efforts in order to bring the truth about the Khojaly genocide to the whole world"

The crimes committed in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly are a genocide against the Azerbaijani people. Razing the city to the ground and committing atrocities against the people is a crime against humanity, said member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmitry Savelyev in his interview with AZERTAC.

Laying flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide unveiled in Khojaly park in the Turkish city of Kayseri, Dmitry Savelyev recalled that a terrible tragedy was committed against the peaceful civilians in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

“613 innocent people were killed as a result of this crime. This is a genocide. Those who committed it have not yet been brought to justice,” Dmitry Savelyev said. “We all have to make joint efforts in order to bring the truth about the Khojaly genocide to the whole world and ensure that those who committed this crime are punished.”

“Foreign students studying in Turkey should influence senior officials of the states they represent and call on the parliaments of their countries in regard to Khojaly genocide. They should join awareness raising campaigns so that this kind of brutality does not go unpunished,” Savelyev added.

News.Az

