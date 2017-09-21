Criminal case filed against officials of Azerbaijan State Economic University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Full and thorough investigation of the illegal cases mentioned in the criminal case is underway.

The material received from the Chamber of Accounts on the outcome of the forecasting and execution of the budget and extra-budgetary funds allocated from the state budget to the Azerbaijan State Economic University was investigated by the General Directorate for Combating Corruption at the Prosecutor General's Office.



The Prosecutor General's Office told APA that the initial investigation revealed substantiated suspicions that during the inspection period from 18 May 2012 to 1 April 2014, officials and other responsible persons of the university abused their powers and committed serious offenses which resulted in serious consequences related to registration and collection of tuition fees and their transfer to bank accounts, recording of debtor-credit debts on tuition fees, as well as large amount of funds were not recorded, and a criminal case was launched on the fact under the Articles 308.2 (Abusing official powers entailed heavy consequences) and 179.3.2 (Assignment or waste in large size) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.



At present, the full and thorough investigation of the illegal cases mentioned in the criminal case is underway, and the necessary investigative measures are being taken to identify and prosecute the accused persons as well as completely compensate the damages.

News.Az

News.Az