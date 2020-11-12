Criminal case initiated against Armenians calling for terror against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case towards Armenians calling for terror against Azerbaijan on some online resources.

The Prosecutor General's Office said it has analyzed some facts in connection with open calls for terrorism on a number of online resources.

During the analysis, it was found that the citizen of Armenia, Chairman of the Center for Partnership for Democracy of the country, as well as the editor of the ‘Armenian Religions’ website Stepan Danielyan and the Armenian historian, publicist, director of the ‘Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide’ at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, a lecturer at Yerevan State University, Board Member of the Armenian Center for Regional and Political Studies ‘Prospectus’ Hayk Demoyan published on their own social network and other websites open calls to violate public security in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

The citizens also called for creating panic among the Azerbaijani population, commit explosions that could lead to the death of people, damage to their health and property, to terrorism, accompanied by threats to commit such actions, including, distributed materials of similar content.

Due to these facts, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev opened a criminal case under Art. 12.2, 214-2 (calls for terrorism) of the country’s Criminal Code. The investigation was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

At present, intensive investigative and operational activities are ongoing for the case.

News.Az