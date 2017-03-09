Criminal case initiated over fatal road accident in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The accident happened early Thursday morning as a Ford Transit minibus hit a parked ZIL truck at the roadside.

The Main Criminal Investigation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has initiated a criminal case under Article 263 (violation of traffic rules and vehicle operation) of the country’s Criminal Code over a fatal road accident on Thursday morning on the Baku-Sumqayit highway, the ministry’s press service told APA.



As a result, five of the passengers on the minibus lost their lives and 18 others were taken to Sumgayit City Urgent Medical Aid Hospital with injuries of varying severity. Three more injured were admitted to Baku City Clinic Medical Center, the press service said.



The minibus’s driver, Sumgayit resident Namiq Huseynov, has been detained as a suspect.



The necessary investigative measures are being carried out.

