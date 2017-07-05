Criminal case launched in connection with Armenia's provocative actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two residents of Alkhanli village, including a two-year-old girl, were killed and another was severely wounded by Armenians.

Situated in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenian military units continued their aggressive actions, subjecting the frontal positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the territories of the civilian population to intensive fire using heavy artillery installations, thus grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law.



The press service for the Prosecutor General's Office told APA that at about 8 pm on July 4 the Armenian armed forces fired mortars and grenade launchers at civilians in the village of Alkhanli of Fizuli region, from the positions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, thus committing another provocation pursuing the goal of deliberate killing of civilians and destroying the property belonging to civilians.



As a result of the shelling, residents of the village of Alkhanli Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris gizi (born in 1966) and her granddaughter Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi (born in 2016) died, while another villager Guliyeva Selminaz Iltifat gizi (born in 1965) was hospitalized with severe wounds.



According to the facts, a criminal case has been opened in the Fuzuli district prosecutor's office and an investigation is under way on articles 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, i.e., large-scale destruction not caused by military necessity), 116.0.7 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, that is, an attack on unprotected territories, populated areas and disarmament zones), 116.0.8 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 116.0.10 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, violation of international humanitarian law, violation of international humanitarian law, that is, an attack on the civilian population or on individual civilians not participating in battles), 120.2.7 (deliberately killing of two or more persons), 29, 120.2.7 (attempted willful killing of two or more persons), 120.2.12 (willful killing based on the motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az