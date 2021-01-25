Criminal case launched on fact of killing of Azerbaijani citizen by pirates

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the information disseminated on mass media, on January 23, 2021, a "Mozart" ship belonging to the Turkish company "Boden Denizcilik" sailing off the coast of Nigeria was attacked by pirates.

Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az that as a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that 15 out of 19 members of the ship’s crew were taken hostage, while one person was killed. It has been identified that the murdered person is Farman Ismayilov, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, born on June 9, 1976, working as a second engineer on the ship. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code and is taking the necessary investigative measures. Currently, intensive negotiations are being conducted with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the interested bodies of foreign countries, and requests for legal assistance are being prepared to the competent authorities of Turkey, Gabon, and Liberia in this criminal case.

The Prosecutor General's Office immediately contacted the Liberian Prosecutor General's Office and the other side noted that they are ready to cooperate closely with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the investigation of this issue.

