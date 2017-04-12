Criminal case opened over building collapse in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the collapse of a building in Baku, Eldar Sultanov, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s

The criminal case was opened under Article 222.3 (infringement of safety rules on conducting works on planning construction which on imprudence results in the death of a victim or other heavy consequences).

He added that necessary investigative efforts are underway to discover the causes of the accident and the persons guilty.

Two people died and four others injured after a building under construction collapsed at a recreational center in Baku on Wednesday.

