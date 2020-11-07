Criminal case opened over gunmen attack on Azerbaijan's Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

At about 06:30 (GMT+4) on November 7, the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov (Ukraine) was fired at, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

Six shots were fired at the front door and windows of the building. At that time, there was no one in the building, so the employees of the consulate weren’t injured. Surveillance cameras of the consulate recorded two people.

On the fact of the attack on the consulate’s building, the police of Kharkov city has initiated a criminal case.

Considering that lately radical Armenian forces have been constantly threatening the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad, this attack on the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov should be considered in the context of these threats, the ministry noted.

The ministry said it strongly condemns the threatening and life-threatening attacks by radical Armenian forces against Azerbaijani diplomats abroad and members of the local Azerbaijani community. The relevant structures of Azerbaijan will contact local law enforcement agencies in foreign countries so that those responsible for such crimes committed against Azerbaijani citizens and members of the local Azerbaijani community abroad will be held accountable before the law.

News.Az